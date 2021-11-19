PM Modi speaks to Andhra CM in wake of heavy rainfall in state, assures of all possible support from Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state and assured of all possible support from the Centre.

"Spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM @ysjagan Garu on the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for everyone's well-being and safety," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The India Meteorological Department earlier today informed that a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-westwards and crossed north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Chennai.

"The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-westwards and crossed north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Chennai during 0300-0400 hours IST of today, November 19, 2021," the weather agency tweeted.

The meteorological department also advised fishermen to not venture into coastal areas.

( With inputs from ANI )

