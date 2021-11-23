PM Modi speaks to Karnataka CM, takes stock of flood situation arisen due to heavy rains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and took stock of the flood situation arisen due to heavy rains in the state.

The Chief Minister updated the Prime Minister with the relief and rescue measures being taken by the State Government.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take stock of the situation due to heavy rains and floods in Karnataka. Chief Minister updated the relief and rescue measures taken by the government," said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a tweet.

The Prime Minister also expressed his deep concern over the crop loss and loss of lives due to floods and assured Bommai of the Centre's all necessary cooperation and assistance.

Earlier, the Chief Minister has announced that a sum of Rs 5 lakh would be paid as compensation for completely damaged houses and Rs 3 lakh for partially damaged houses in three instalments.

District Collectors have been instructed to disburse the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh immediately.

Bommai further said that the state government has released Rs 500 crore for the repair of damaged roads and bridges. Schools and Anganvadis too had suffered damages and their repair would be taken up through the NDRF fund.

The rains have caused extensive damage to Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Hassan district.

Karnataka and its neighbouring states have been receiving incessant rainfall in the month of November.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry during the next 5 days.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor