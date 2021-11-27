PM Modi to address Mann Ki Baat tomorrow

Prime Minister Mann Ki Baat will address the 11th Mann Ki Baat of 2021 on Sunday.

"Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. #MannKiBaat," tweeted PM Modi.

The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month however, this time the programme will be broadcast on the second last Sunday of the month.

( With inputs from ANI )

