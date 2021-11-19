PM Modi to address nation at 9 am today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 9 am today.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), later the Prime Minister will also inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh.

Later in the day, Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Jhansi for the "Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv". During this event, he will formally hand over Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) designed Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for Naval ships to the Indian Navy.

( With inputs from ANI )

