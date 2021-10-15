PM Modi to dedicate 7 new defence companies to nation today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the seven new defence companies to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami today.

He will deliver a video address at an event organised by the Defence Ministry. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and representatives from the Defence industry associations will be present on the occasion.

According to a release by the Prime Minister's Office, the Government has decided to convert Ordnance Factory Board from a Government Department into seven 100 per cent government-owned corporate entities, as a measure to improve self-reliance in the defence preparedness of the country.

This move will bring about enhanced functional autonomy, efficiency and will unleash new growth potential and innovation, it said in a statement.

The seven new Defence companies that have been incorporated are Munitions India Limited (MIL); Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVANI); Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWE India); Troop Comforts Limited (TCL); Yantra India Limited (YIL); India Optel Limited (IOL); and Gliders India Limited (GIL).

( With inputs from ANI )

