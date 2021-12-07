PM Modi to dedicate development projects worth over Rs 9,600 crore in Gorakhpur today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will dedicate multiple projects including an All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) and a fertiliser plant, to the people of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gorakhpur and dedicate national development projects worth over Rs 9,600 crore on December 7, said an official release by PMO.

AIIMS in Gorakhpur would not only serve the districts of Purvanchal in Uttar Pradesh but also neighbouring Bihar and even Nepal.

According to the statement, the AIIMS has been built for the cost of over Rs 1,000 crore. The foundation stone for the complex was laid by the Prime Minister on July 22, 2016. It has been established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna, through which institutes are being set up as per the vision of the Prime Minister to correct regional imbalances in the availability of quality tertiary level healthcare. The facilities at AIIMS, Gorakhpur include a 750-bed hospital, Medical college, Nursing college, AYUSH Building, residential accommodation for all staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students etc.

This vision was reflected in former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Independence Day Speech on August 15, 2003, when he announced the "Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana" (PMSSY) to establish six new hospitals with modern facilities like those available at AIIMS, New Delhi. These were set up at Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh.

PM Modi has taken this vision one step ahead through the announcement of the setting up of 15 AIIMS in different parts of the country in the last seven years.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant, whose foundation stone was laid by him on July 22, 2016. Lying shut for more than 30 years, it has been revived and built at a cost of around Rs 8,600 crore. The driving force behind the revival of the fertilizer plant is the vision of the Prime Minister to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of urea, added the statement.

The Gorakhpur Plant will make available 12.7 LMT per annum indigenous neem coated Urea production. It will help prove to be of immense benefit for the farmers of the Purvanchal region and adjoining areas by meeting their demand for Urea fertilizer. It will also boost the overall economic growth of the region, said the statement.

PM Modi in a rally in Gorakhpur ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2014, had raised the issue of closed Gorakhpur fertilizer plant. After becoming Prime Minister, he worked towards the revival of closed fertilizer plants and laid the foundation stone for the Gorakhpur plant revival in 2016.

This Government has galvanized the revival of five fertilizer plants namely at Gorakhpur, Barauni in Bihar, Sindri in Jharkhand, Ramagundam in Telangana and Talcher in Odisha. These five plants have the potential to augment the country's overall urea production by more than 60 lakh tonnes per annum, the release said.

Apart from these, the government has taken several steps to strengthen the foundation for a resilient fertilizer sector in India. These include the introduction of the Fertiliser Management System to monitor operations across the value chain, Neem coating of urea to prevent leakage into non-farm uses, gas-pooling and making available gas to urea units to increase production efficiency, Direct Benefit Transfer system in fertilizers etc.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new building of ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Gorakhpur. The Centre has been instrumental in tackling the challenge of Japanese encephalitis /Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in the region.

The new building with state-of-the-art facilities will open new horizons of research in areas of Communicable and Non-Communicable diseases as well as help in capacity building and provide support to other medical institutes of the region.

( With inputs from ANI )

