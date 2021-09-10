PM Modi to inaugurate Ahmedabad's Sardardham Bhavan tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad and also perform the 'bhoomi pujan' of Sardardham Phase - II Kanya Chhatralaya (girls' hostel), on September 11 at 11 am.

An official statement from the Prime Minister's Office stated that Sardardham has been working towards educational and social transformation, upliftment of weaker sections of society and providing employment opportunities to the youth.

It further said that Sardardham Bhavan includes state-of-the-art facilities for students, with modern amenities. The Kanya Chhatralaya will be a hostel facility for 2000 girls irrespective of economic criteria.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel will also be present on the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor