PM Modi to inaugurate IFSCA's InFinity Forum on December 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'InFinity Forum'-- a two-day thought leadership forum on FinTech on December 3, informed International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) on Friday.

The event is being hosted by IFSCA under the aegis of the Central government in collaboration with GIFT City and Bloomberg on December 3 and 4, in virtual mode.

According to IFSC Authority, Indonesia, South Africa and the United Kingdom are partner countries in the first edition of the forum.

Prime Minister on a separate occasion earlier, emphasized that "The future of FinTech and Industry 4.0 is emerging in India."

"India will learn from others and we will share our experience and expertise with the world. Because what drives India also holds hope for others and we dream for India is what we also wish for the world. This is a common journey for all," PM had stressed.

According to the release, InFinity Forum is IFSCA's flagship financial technology and global thought leadership event where pressing problems, progressive ideas, innovative technologies from across the world gets discovered, discussed and developed into solutions.

"It unites the world's leading minds in policy, business, and technology to discuss and come up with actionable insight into how technology and innovation can be leveraged by the FinTech industry for inclusive growth and serving humanity at large," the release said.

Earlier in her Union Budget speech 2020-21, Union Minister for Finance Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman announced to support a "World Class FinTech Hub" at GIFT IFSC, the country's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

IFSCA is a unified authority for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) in India.

On the occasion of IFSCA's InFinity Forum website going live, Injeti Srinivas, Chairperson, IFSCA, stated, "As the unified regulator for international financial services centres in India, the IFSCA is focused on fostering and enabling the growth of the financial services industry on a global scale."

"Our flagship Infinity Forum is part of our endeavour to bring together all key stakeholders of the global FinTech Industry to explore the limitless future of the industry in the spirit of mutual cooperation," he said.

As the Indian Fintech industry grows exponentially, "we have a lot to offer and a lot to learn from our partner nations and others that successfully have leveraged FinTech for innovation beyond finance," Srinivas added.

The agenda of the Forum will focus on the theme of 'Beyond' with various sub-themes including--FinTech beyond boundaries with governments and businesses focussing beyond the geographical boundaries in the development of global stack to promote financial inclusiveness, read the release.

Each of the themes extends the realm of FinTech beyond boundaries, keeping in line with the overarching spirit of the event.

Nandan Nilekani, Chairman and Co-Founder, Infosys, commenting on the agenda of the event said, "The India Stack story and the impact it has had on the lives of a billion can be taken beyond our boundaries to the world through a global stack initiative."

"FinTechs and its convergence across sectors are expected to play an important role and I am glad to note the thought leadership of IFSCA through the InFinity Forum and its impressive agenda," he added.

The InFinity Forum will also provide opportunities to selective FinTech from India and Partner countries including the finalists from sprints organized under the I-Sprint'21 series of IFSCA to showcase their innovation in a virtual exhibition on 4th December 2021.

It will provide opportunities to students of Colleges and Universities from India and partner countries to develop and submit a call for action statements on policy recommendations emanating out of the various sessions at the Forum enabling them to play a key role in shaping the vision and priorities of FinTech industry, release read.

( With inputs from ANI )

