PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of SVAMITVA scheme in MP tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will also distribute e-property cards to over 1.7 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme on the occasion.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present during the event.

( With inputs from ANI )

