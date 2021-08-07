PM Modi to interact with PMGKAY beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh
By ANI | Published: August 7, 2021 01:24 AM2021-08-07T01:24:42+5:302021-08-07T01:35:03+5:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Madhya Pradesh on August 7 via video conferencing, state Chief Minister Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Madhya Pradesh on August 7 via video conferencing, state Chief Minister Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.
Free ration will be given to the beneficiaries on August 7 at designated fair price shops and the beneficiaries will also be able to listen to the Prime Minister.
A campaign to create more awareness about the scheme has been held by the state government so that no eligible person is left out.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app