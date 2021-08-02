PM Modi to meet Assam MPs today over Assam-Mizoram border dispute

Amid the ongoing border dispute between Assam and Mizoram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet Members of Parliament from Assam over the issue at 1 pm on Monday.

Earlier, Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, according to sources.

The current border situation and how to diffuse the tensions between two states were discussed in the meeting with PM Modi, said sources.

Kambhampati is also scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the evening today, they said.

On July 26, the border dispute between the two states escalated and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of six Assam police personnel and one civilian. At least 50 people were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said he has directed state police to withdraw FIR against Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena as a "goodwill gesture" after a border clash with Mizoram on July 26 in which six police personnel died.

However, he further said that cases against the other police officers will be pursued."I have noted statements in media by Honble Mizoram CM Zoramthanga wherein he has expressed his desire to settle the border dispute amicably. Assam always wants to keep the spirit of North East alive. We are also committed to ensuring peace along our borders," said Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet.

"To take this goodwill gesture ahead, I have directed Assam Police to withdraw FIR against K Vanlalvena, Hon'ble MP, Rajya Sabha from Mizoram. However, cases against other accused police officers will be pursued," he added.

The MP was booked by Assam Police in connection with border violence.Earlier on Sunday, Sarma said that the main focus is on keeping the spirit of the North-East alive.

"What happened along Assam-Mizoram border is unacceptable to people of both states. Mizoram Chief Minister had promised to call me to post his quarantine. Border disputes can only be resolved through discussion," tweeted Assam Chief Minister on Sunday which was then retweeted by his Mizoram counterpart.

With efforts continuing to defuse border tensions between Assam and Mizoram, the row and the violence earlier this week were likely to be raised in the Parliament by BJP MPs from Assam today.

( With inputs from ANI )

