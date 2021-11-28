PM Modi to visit Dehradun on December 4: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun on November 4 ahead of assembly polls in the state scheduled for next year.

Dhami was talking to the media after the conclusion of his meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda at his Delhi residence.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun on December 4. During his visit, a lot of works that have been concluded will be unveiled and the works and foundation will be laid down for new works as well. There will be a huge public meeting too for which we are expecting a massive crowd given the Prime Minister's fondness for Uttarakhand, his connection with the state," he said.

When questioned about the meeting, Dhami sad that the party president had conducted a review of the preparations for the upcoming polls in the state.

The Uttarakhand Assembly elections are scheduled for early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor