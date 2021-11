PM Modi unveils Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue at CAG office on 1st Audit Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in New Delhi on Tuesday to mark the first Audit Diwas.

Audit Diwas is celebrated to mark the historic origins of the institution of CAG and the contribution it has made to the governance, transparency and accountability over the past several years.

Prime Minister Modi in a tweet had said: "Audit Diwas seeks to highlight the rich contributions of CAG to boost transparency and good governance."

( With inputs from ANI )

