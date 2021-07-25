PM Modi urges people to buy 'Khadi' products, contribute to 'Bharat Jodo Andolan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged countrymen to buy Khadi products and contribute towards a 'Bharat Jodo Andolan'.

Addressing the "Mann Ki Baat" radio programme, PM Modi said, "National Handloom Day is coming up. Let us do everything possible to further popularise handlooms in our lives. The successes of Khadi over the last few years is widely known. You must have noticed that year 2014 onwards, we often touch upon Khadi in Mann ki Baat. It is only on account of your efforts that today, the sale of Khadi has risen manifold."

PM Modi said National Handloom Day has a remarkable historic background. On this very day in 1905, the Swadeshi Andolan had begun.

"Friends, when one refers to the freedom movement and Khadi, remembering revered Bapu is but natural. Just the way Bharat Chhoro Andolan steered under Bapu's leadership, every countryman today has to lead a Bharat Jodo Andolan," stated.

He said in rural and tribal regions of our country, handloom is a major source of income. This is a sector that comprises lakhs of women, weavers and craftsmen.

"We can contribute to nation-building even while performing our routine chores...such as vocal for local. Even small efforts on your part will give rise to new hope in weavers. Whenever, wherever you purchase a Khadi product, it does benefit our poor weaver brothers and sisters. That is why, in a way, buying Khadi is service to people, service to the country. I urge you, my dear brothers and sisters, to make it a point to definitely buy Handloom products being made in rural areas," he said.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

( With inputs from ANI )

