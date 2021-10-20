PM Modi will interact with CEOs, experts of oil, gas sector today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact today with business leaders (CEOs) and experts in the oil and gas sector via video conferencing to discuss key issues involved in the sector and potential opportunities, as per the press note released by the Prime Minister's Office.

The PMO added that this is the sixth such annual interaction which began in 2016. The Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Hardeep S Puri will also be present on the occasion.

"The broad theme of the upcoming interaction is the promotion of clean growth and sustainability. The interaction will focus on areas like encouraging exploration and production in the hydrocarbon sector in India, energy independence, gas-based economy, emissions reduction - through clean and energy-efficient solutions, green hydrogen economy, enhancement of biofuels production and waste to wealth creation," said the press note.

( With inputs from ANI )

