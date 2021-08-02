PM Modi's adviser Amarjeet Sinha resigns before his two-year term

Amarjeet Sinha, an adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has resigned after serving 17 months in the Prime Minister’s Office as per a report in Hindustan Times. There has been no official statement from the prime minister’s office (PMO) over the resignation, neither has Sinha offered a reason for the move.



Sinha, a 1983 batch IAS officer from the Bihar cadre, handled projects related to the social sector. Sinha had retired as the rural development secretary last year before serving in the PMO. This is the second key resignation this year from PM Modi's office after his principal secretary PK Sinha resigned earlier in March citing personal reasons.