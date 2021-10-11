PM Modi's idea of inclusive growth, good governance has put J-K on path of development, says MoS Murugan

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of inclusive growth and good governance coupled with the approach adopted by the Jammu and Kashmir administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has put the union territory on the path of massive development.

He lauded the vital role played by All India Radio and Doordarshan, Srinagar in countering the propaganda and obnoxious narrative unleashed by the adverse neighbouring countries.

His remarks came at the inauguration of Prasar Bharati Auditorium at All India Radio, Srinagar today. With a capacity of more than 170 seats, the auditorium is equipped with state-of-the-art digital technologies. This auditorium was damaged in the 2014 floods.

Murugan said that both All India Radio Srinagar and Doordarshan Srinagar have been making quality programmes in several languages for the past many decades. He made a special mention of the role played by both AIR Srinagar and DD Srinagar during the 2014 floods and during the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir is on the path of rapid development, peace and prosperity, added the Union MoS.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor