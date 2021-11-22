PM should consider farmers' other demands; withdraw CAA, NRC: RJD MP Manoj Jha

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should consider the other demands of the farmers sympathetically and repeal the CAA and NRC.

Speaking on the Centre's decision to repeal the three farm laws, the RJD leader asked, "Is there any demand of farmer organizations which the Prime Minister and his team should not consider sympathetically?"

He added, "It was under public pressure that PM Modi decided to withdraw the farm laws. What will those ministers say who had held press conferences at 80 places about their benefits. What will they say now?"

He added, "The Centre should also repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC)."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

The Union Cabinet is likely to take up the withdrawal of the three farm laws for approval on November 24, government sources said.

The Bills for withdrawal of the laws will then be introduced in the forthcoming winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to commence from November 29.

( With inputs from ANI )

