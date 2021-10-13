PMJAY: Central Govt's plan to increase Jan Aushadhi Kendras to 10,000 by 2024

The Central Government has planned to increase the number of Prime Minister's Jan Aushadhi Kendras to 10,000 by 2024. As of October 10, 2021, the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country has reached 8,366. These centers have been opened in 736 districts of the country. The center has helped reduce the cost of medicines for the general public. The government makes generic drugs easily available at the center. If you want to do this business too, there is a golden opportunity for you. You can also earn good money from this.

According to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, the government aims to increase the number of Prime Minister's Jan Aushadhi Kendras to 10,000 by March 2024. The center offers 1451 medicines and 240 surgical products. The medicines available under the Prime Minister's Jan Aushadhi Yojana are made available to the general public at 50 to 90 per cent cheaper rates than the branded medicines. As on October 10, 2021, 431 crore drugs have been sold in India through this center. As a result, the citizens of the country have saved Rs. 2500 crores.

The government gives a golden opportunity to open a Jan Aushadhi Kendra. The average person who wants to start a business can earn good money by opening this center. There are also opportunities to work in the health sector. This pharmacy sells generic drugs. You have to submit an online application to open the center. The Government of India provides financial assistance of Rs. 2.5 lakhs under Jan Aushadhi Yojana. From which you can open this pharmacy. But the government does not give Rs 2.50 lakh together but gives it to the beneficiaries in phases. This money is given every month as an incentive.

Who can start a Jan Aushadhi Kendra?

To start a Jan Aushadhi Kendra under this scheme, the government must first have a D Pharma or B Pharma degree. If he wants to open a Janausdhi Kendra and give employment to someone, then he must also have this degree. You are required to submit a degree certificate while submitting the application. Anyone can apply for hospital, pharmacist, doctor, medical practitioner. In PMJAY scheme, SC, ST and disabled applicants are given an advance of Rs. 50,000 for starting a drug center. The shop will be opened under the name of Prime Minister's Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

How to earn?

The Jan Aushadhi Kendra offers an additional 10 per cent incentive on 12-month sales. This amount is maximum Rs. 10,000 per month. In the North East, up to 15 per cent is paid in Naxal-affected areas as well as in tribal areas. If you want to apply for this center, you need to have Aadhaar, PAN card. Also you need 120 square feet of space with the required documents.