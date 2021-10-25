Police arrest people operating sex racket in name of private insurance firm

In a shocking incident that took place in Moradabad in UP. Mazola and Civil Lines police have busted a high-profile sex racket on Saturday. Two women and her three accomplices were handcuffed by the police. Young people were forced into prostitution by the lure of jobs. Police have released two young women from the trap of these accused. Police said that the accused was working to give an insurance policy to a private company.

The accused was offering free sex with an insurance policy to defraud people. The accused had provided this facility so that as many people as possible could come to take the policy. The accused had lured two young women from West Bengal. Under the pretext of job, these young women were brought to Moradabad and then forced into prostitution. According to police, the woman, a resident of Rampur, said in her interrogation that she had started working as an insurance agent four years ago. After a month, she couldn't sell even one policy. Pressure was mounting from the company to sell policy. I managed to sell only 2 policies in 6 months. After that, the woman started giving sex facilities to the policy takers.

The accused woman told the police that she had sold nine policies in just one month after providing sex facility. So in one month she got Rs 75,000 as commission. 15 policies were issued in the second month. The number of policy makers kept increasing. Rahul Das, Dheeraj Bhatnagar, Raju and a woman from Khiruwa village were arrested in the racket. The police team consisted of Inspector Indu Siddharth, Ravindra Pratap Singh, Jeet Singh, Pradeep Kumar, Ujjwal Rana, Constable Nikhil, Vishal Rawat, Annu Tomar, Savita, Devendra Singh, Akash Sharma, Women Constable Neeraj Kumari and Rajni.