Police bust drug racket at North Goa beach; 8 arrested

Panaji, Nov 13 The police in Goa on Saturday claimed to have busted a drug racket near the popular 'sweet water lake' at Arambol beach, arresting eight persons from Mumbai and seized drugs worth Rs 1.20 lakh.

According to police inspector in-charge of the Pernem police station Jivba Dalvi, the accused persons were arrested from Sweet Valley resort where they were staying.

"During the raid, we found various types of drugs consisting of 800 gm ganja, 34 gm charas, 60 cannabis seeds, LSD papers all worth Rs 1.20 lakh in the international market," Dalvi said.

"All the accused persons were searched thoroughly and all were found to be concealing and possessing various types of drugs. It was revealed that all had come to Goa to carry out drugs supply to tourists in the state," he also said.

The names of the accused who have been arrested are Alex Romeo (25), Jeffrey Rodrigues (24), Sagar Jadhav (21) Adrian Kingston (21), Rohit Zende (20), Rushikesh Mahadik (21) Vaibhav Shigwan (21) and Prem Londhe (19), all of whom are residents of Bhandup in Mumbai.

The accused have been booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) and 22 (A) r/w 29 of NDPS act.

