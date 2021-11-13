Police complaint filed against Congress leaders for attacking journalists in Kozhikode

Police have registered a case against Congress leaders for allegedly attacking media persons at a hotel on Saturday.

It is reported that a faction of the Congress party had organised a meeting at a hotel in Kozhikode.

In order to report the meeting, mediapersons reached the hotel venue and started clicking pictures. At that moment, the Congress leaders attacked the mediapersons.

In the attack, at least three journalists sustained minor injuries.

Later, the Kerala Union of Working Journalists staged a protest and registered a case under Section 322, 327, 143 and 147 of the IPC against the Congress leaders, including former District Congress Committee president U Rajeevan.

( With inputs from ANI )

