Police constable critical after shooting self in Delhi's Vasant Vihar

A police constable is in critical condition after he allegedly shot himself in Vasant Vihar on Monday, informed the police.

The victim has been identified as Rakesh (35).

The police said that the Police Control Room (PCR) received a call at 6:00 AM from a boy out for his morning walk regarding an injured police constable.

The local police rushed to Poorvi Marg, the site of the incident, and found the constable in an unconscious state after he had shot himself in his head with his government-issued pistol.

He was immediately rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and the Crime/Forensic Science Laboratory teams were called on the spot.

Further inquiry into the matter is on.

( With inputs from ANI )

