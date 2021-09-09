Police constable shot at by unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat

A police constable was shot at by few unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh' Baghpat district on Wednesday night, police said.

The incident took place around 9.45 pm on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, Superintendent of Police (SP) Baghpat said, "Our constable, Arun was going for duty by his own vehicle last night at 9 pm. Around 9.45 pm, we received his call that he has been shot with a gun by few unidentified men. Immediately, we reached there and got him admitted to District Combined Hospital, Baghpat, for treatment."

Police further informed that the victim's condition is stable as of now and doctors kept him under observation for the next 24 hours.

According to police, there is CCTV footage of the area.

"We will take the constable's statement for the investigation after 24 hours. Till now, we are investigating the incident with the help of CCTV footage of the area," he added.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

