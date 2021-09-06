Police detain 22 suspected criminals in joint operation in UP's Ghaziabad

In a joint operation namely Operation Prahar-2 conducted by Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar Police, Ghaziabad Police and Delhi Police, 22 people were detained.

Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Noida toldthat the operation was conducted on Sunday with the aim of verifying bailed out criminals.

"About 140 police personnel participated in the operation which was led by three officials. In the recent days, it was seen that criminals were residing in Khora colony and adjoining areas. The operation lasted for about 3 hours. It was carried out in the homes of about 20 suspected criminals who had been accused of robbery, in which 22 suspects were detained," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

