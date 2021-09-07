Police sub-inspector robbed in Delhi's Vasant Vihar
A Delhi Police sub-inspector(SI) was allegedly assaulted and robbed by three bike-borne men in the Vasant Vihar area of the national capital.
According to the police, the SI was targeted by three bike-borne robbers who first assaulted him and then carried out the robbery.
According to police SI Kunal, a resident of Munirka was riding back on his motorcycle after duty from Bindapur when he was waylaid by three bike-riding robbers at Vasant Vihar who stopped him and hit him on his head with a helmet and robbed his purse.
Police has registered a case and further investigation is underway.
