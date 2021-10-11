Police team that went to bust liquor party in Bihar attacked, 8 police personnel injured

Eight police personnel in Bihar were injured when a team of police allegedly went to bust a liquor party in the Sakra area of Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

Muzaffarpur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) east, Manoj Kumar told reporters, "We had received information that a liquor party was going on in Sakra area to celebrate the victory of Panchayat elections. When the police went to bust the illegal liquor party, eight police personnel were injured in the incident."

"In the incident, the accused villagers pelted stones at the police personnel there. As of now, all the injured police personnel have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Seven people have been arrested on the spot," he said.

Further probe in this matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor