Policeman injured in encounter during raid at suspected hide out in J-K's Jamalata area
By ANI | Published: November 14, 2021 07:03 PM2021-11-14T19:03:16+5:302021-11-14T19:10:12+5:30
In an encounter, a policeman was injured during a raid at a suspected hide out at Jammu and Kashmir's Jamalata area of old Srinagar city on Sunday.
According to the police, some exchange of fire occurred.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
