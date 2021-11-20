Political parties in Punjab keen to take political advantage of Centre's decision to repeal farm laws

The decision to repeal three farm laws announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Gurpurab is likely to have an impact on the assembly elections in Punjab with the BJP likely to take political credit for the decision and other parties too vying for credit due to their opposition to the legislations.

The decision announced on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev came as a surprise to political parties in the state.

Political leaders welcomed the decision but parties opposed to BJP said that the Centre had delayed the decision.

The ruling Congress government in Punjab, which opposed the farm laws terming them as "black laws" had recently moved a resolution in the state assembly against the three farm laws.

The party is likely to tell voters that its opposition also contributed to the Centre eventually withdrawing the three farm laws.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi termed the Centre's decision to repeal all three black farm laws as "much delayed but a welcome step," adding that if Prime Minister would have taken this decision earlier, "several precious lives would have been saved".

Channi also urged the Prime Minister to immediately announce a financial package for farmers and labourers "reeling under the huge burden of debt".

He asked the Centre to make its stand clear on the demand for legislation to guarantee remunerative Minimum Support Price.

The decision for repealing farm laws will also be a relief for the Punjab BJP, which has been facing the anger of farmers on the ground in the state for more than a year.

Punjab BJP President Ashwani Sharma said that Prime Minister took this decision for "welfare and betterment of the farmers".

The repeal of farm laws will also open the possibility of new political alignments and alliances in Punjab. Former Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh, who had indicated that he will join hands with BJP in assembly polls if a decision is taken on the contentious farm laws, welcomed the decision.

"On Parkash Purab, the Centre took the decision to repeal the three farm laws and apologised to the farmers. There can be nothing bigger than this. I'm thankful to Prime Minister and Home Minister for this, nobody can do anything more than this," he told ANI.

The decision is expected to be a relief for Shiromani Akali Dal, which had walked out of alliance with the BJP over farm laws.

Five-time Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on withdrawal of three black laws on farming as "a defining moment in history," and said that it marks a historic day for farmers on the sacred day of Guru Nanak Devji Parkash Purab.

He said this decision will have implications far beyond the farmers and will have a wide-ranging and long-lasting impact on the struggle for justice for the poor and the deprived across the world.

He also has advised the government to call leaders of farm organizations and political parties to suggest future steps for farmers welfare.

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu gave credit to farmers unions for the Centre's decision. Attempts were made to discredit them but they stood firm, he said.

Punjab will go the polls early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor