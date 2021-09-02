Poverty, inflation, violence rampant in country due to BJP's wrong policies: Mayawati

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Wednesday said that poverty, inflation and violence are rampant in the country due to BJP's wrong policies.

Mayawati held a meeting with the party's senior officials of 10 divisions of the state to discuss the 2022 state Assembly elections.

Taking a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), BSP supremo said that BJP only came to power in the state and the country due to Congress' mistakes and instructed the officials to prepare for the upcoming elections on a war footing.

"Poverty, inflation and violence are rampant in the country due to BJP's wrong policies. Instead of following the 'Rajdharma', BJP is trying to impose the narrow agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on people," she stated.

The BSP leader further stated that the people of UP are suffering under the current BJP regime. "The state has yet not recovered from Covid-19 and the floods. Now children are dying due to dengue fever. It is really worrisome," she said.

Speaking on the increasing fuel prices, Mayawati said that the increase in the price of LPG is unfair and an anti-poor step taken by the government.

Expressing her intentions to work for the betterment of minorities in the state, the BSP chief said that there is a need to strengthen the mission of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram (founder of BSP) through democratic struggles.

Meanwhile, the political climate in Uttar Pradesh has heated up as the Legislative Assembly elections are due to be held next year in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

