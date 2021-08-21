Power Minister R K Singh inaugurates CSR initiatives of NTPC eastern region projects

Union Minister for Power, New & Renewable Energy R K Singh dedicated various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) works carried out by National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd (NTPC) and Nabinagar Power Generating Company Ltd (NPGC) to the tune of Rs 11.32 crores, during his visit at NPGC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC.

According to a release by the Ministry of Power on Saturday, works included the inauguration of Primary Health Care (PHC) at Meh - Aurangabad and distribution of disability aid items in association with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) at Barh.

Singh flagged off Dedicated Medical Van for Cancer Detection Camp to be organised in four districts of Bihar and distribution of aids & appliances to the differently-abled residing in the vicinity of NTPC Barh via online/offline mode in a function.

During the program, he unveiled the two compendiums on CSR compiled by NPGC and BRBCL Projects.

Singh also lauded the commendable efforts put forth by team NTPC/NPGC. Later in the program, he chaired a review meeting in the presence of RED, Distt Magistrate and SP Aurangabad and CEOs of NPGC & BRBCL on progress and pending critical issues of NPGC & BRBCL.

He instructed the District administration to resolve the issues in a time-bound manner so as to serve the communities in the most efficient way possible.

( With inputs from ANI )

