Pragya Thakur: "Cow urine highly antibiotic, drinking it cures all infectious diseases"

The number of corona patients in the country is increasing day by day. The number of patients has reached three crore and millions have died. Various measures are being taken by the Central and State Governments to battle covid. However, there has been a huge increase in the number of corona cases in the last few days. Meanwhile, BJP leader and Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur has made a new claim. Thakur has said that cow urine is a highly antibiotic.



Pragya Singh Thakur made a strange statement during a program in Bhopal and it is currently going viral on social media. "I survived corona because I consumed cow urine every day," Thakur had earlier said. But now “we consider cow urine sacred. So many researchers also say that cow urine is a highly antibiotic. After research claims, we found that drinking cow urine cures all infectious diseases, "claims Pragya Singh Thakur. Thakur's new statement has been strongly criticized by many.

This is not the first time Thakur has mentioned the benefits of cow urine. "'Gau-mutra ark' (cow urine extract) of a desi cow keeps us away from lung infection. I am in a lot of trouble ((health issues) but take the 'gaumutra ark' every day. After this, I am not supposed to take any other medicine for coronavirus. I am not affected by coronavirus infection. "I believe God will keep me protected as I am using this medicine of 'gaumutra ark'," the Bhopal MP had said.