Pratap Banerjee appointed BJP's Kolkata Municipal Corporation poll management panel in-charge

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party President Sukanata Majumdar on Sunday appointed State Vice President, Pratap Banerjee as the in-charge of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election Management Committee.

"Pratap Banerjee, State Vice President has been appointed as In-charge of upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election Management Committee of Bharatiya Janata Party, WB," party state president Sukanata Majumdar said in a statement on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

