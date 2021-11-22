Pratap Banerjee appointed BJP's Kolkata Municipal Corporation poll management panel in-charge
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party President Sukanata Majumdar on Sunday appointed State Vice President, Pratap Banerjee as the in-charge of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election Management Committee.
"Pratap Banerjee, State Vice President has been appointed as In-charge of upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election Management Committee of Bharatiya Janata Party, WB," party state president Sukanata Majumdar said in a statement on Sunday.
( With inputs from ANI )
