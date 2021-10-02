Prayer meeting held at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary

A prayer meeting was held on Saturday at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on the occasion of the 152nd birth anniversary of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Rajghat in the national capital to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Other political leaders who paid tributes to Bapu on his birth anniversary at Rajghat today include Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of India's freedom struggle against colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving India's independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

