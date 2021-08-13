Prayers offered at Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Temple on Naag Panchami

Priests offered prayers on Friday at Nagchandreshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on the occasion of 'Naag Panchami'.

Special aarti was performed here without devotees. The priests also wore masks and ensured social distancing as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

"The gates of Nagchandreshwar temple opens only on the occasion of Naag Panchami. We pray that Lord Nagchandreshwar keeps everyone safe amid the COVID crisis," said priest Vinit Giri.

"Due to COVID-19 pandemic, devotees are not allowed to enter into the Nagchandreshwar temple," said priest Mahesh Guru of Mahanirwani Akhada.

The temple committee has fixed timing for devotes and they are only allowed to visit the temple from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm. As per the rules, only those who have a vaccine certificate are allowed inside the temple premises.

Naag Panchami is a day of traditional worship of snakes observed by Hindus throughout India. It is also regarded as a festival to strengthen the bond between humans and nature. The worship is offered on the fifth day of the lunar month of Shravana, according to the Hindu calendar.

( With inputs from ANI )

