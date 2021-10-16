Preparations for celebration of 100 crore vaccination begins, Kailash Kher's vaccine song launched

India is soon going to make a big achievement in the ongoing fight against the Corona pandemic. The country is going to cross the 100 crore mark of corona vaccination. In such a situation, special preparations are being made for this special occasion. A theme song will be launched in this episode. It is being told that as soon as the vaccination crosses the 100 crore mark, this theme song will be heard simultaneously at all public places across the country like railway stations, metro stations, airports, bus stands.

In the voice of Kailash Kher, this theme song will be launched after 100 crore doses. At the same time, today i.e. on Saturday also a song has been launched. This song is for vaccination promotion, which has been made jointly by the oil and gas companies under the Ministry of Petroleum. Kailash Kher has given voice to this song. India is expected to achieve 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations around October 18 or 19.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, first dose has been administered to more than 97 crore people in the country. Prime Minister Modi believed in the scientists of India and the vaccine made in India came in the use of the country, for this we did not have to depend on foreign countries as before. In the coming days, we will be able to administer 100 crore doses.

"Announcements will be made at seaports, railway stations, bus stations, metro stations and airports at the time India completes 100 crore vaccinations," said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

At the same time, Kailash Kher said that there is still a situation of illiteracy and misinformation in the country regarding the vaccine, this theme song is being released only in order to create awareness among the people. This song is not only made for entertainment but also for observation.

What did Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri say?

Hardeep Singh Puri said, on March 25, 2020, when complete lock down was imposed in the country due to Corona, then we had nothing to fight against this pandemic, today we are in a position that in the next few days the country's Corona vaccine will be administered to 100 crore people. Various misconceptions were spread about this vaccine, but today it has become a mass movement.

