President Kovind attends 'At Home' reception on Navy Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday attended the 'At Home' reception on Navy Day in New Delhi.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present on the occasion.
Every year, December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day to commemorate the decisive naval action by the Indian Naval ships on Karachi Port, which heralded India's over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War in 1971.
