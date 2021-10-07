President Kovind expresses condolences on deaths in Barabanki road accident

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday expressed condolences on the deaths in a road accident in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the death of many people in the horrific road accident in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," tweeted President Kovind.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of those who lost their lives in the incident.

"Anguished by the road accident in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Prayers with the injured. Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured: PM @narendramodi", tweeted PMO India.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the collision between a truck and a passenger bus in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the kin of the deceased.

"The death of people in the road accident in district Barabanki is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved families of the deceased. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

"Financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the dependents of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured," he added.

As many as nine people have lost their lives in the road accident that occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.

According to the police, 26 people have been injured in the accident. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

( With inputs from ANI )

