President Kovind expresses grief over loss of lives due to cloudburst in J-K's Kishtwar

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the demise of people due to flash floods caused by a cloudburst in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Deeply saddened by the death of many people due to cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar. I wish success in the ongoing relief and rescue operations for the missing and extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also expressed grief over the incident and prayed for the missing people.

"Terrible news coming in this morning from Kishtwar where a cloud burst has struck the upper reaches. Praying that the people missing are recovered safe and sound. May the souls of the departed rest in peace," said Omar Abdullah.

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti extended her deepest sympathies with those who have lost their loved ones and prayers for those missing.

"Distressed to hear about the cloudburst in Kishtwar today. My deepest sympathies with those who have lost their loved ones and prayers for those missing," Mufti said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that he has spoken to the LG and Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir regarding cloudburst in Kishtwar.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the Army and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams are working on war footing to rescue people and trace the missing persons.

As many as four bodies have been recovered and around 30-40 people are missing after a cloudburst in the Gulabgarh area of Kishtwar district on Wednesday morning, said Kishtwar district deputy commissioner.

Eight-nine houses in Honzar village of the district have been damaged.

The deputy commissioner further said that rescue operations have been launched.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor