President Kovind greets citizens on eve of Dussehra

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday extended greetings to citizens on the eve of Dussehra.

"On the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad," the President said in his message.

He said that Vijaya Dashami is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil and the persona of Lord Rama and his righteous conduct "is an ideal for all of us".

"This festival inspires us to follow the path of morality, goodness and virtue. The persona of Lord Rama and his righteous conduct as Maryada-Purushottam is ideal for all of us. May this festival strengthen the moral foundation of the society and inspire all the citizens to work for nation-building," the President said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor