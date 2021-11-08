President Kovind to preside conference of Governors, Lt Governors on Nov 11

President Ram Nath Kovind will be presiding over the 51st Conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors on Thursday, November 11 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi.

As per Rashtrapati Bhavan's press release, this will be the fourth conference to be presided over by President Kovind.

Apart from the Governors and Lt. Governors of all states and Union Territories, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah will also attend the conference.

( With inputs from ANI )

