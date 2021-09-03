President Kovind, VP Naidu congratulate Praveen Kumar for clinching silver at Tokyo Paralympics

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu congratulated Praveen Kumar for bagging a silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics.

The President said that Kumar's silver medal in men's high jump has brought joy to every sport-loving Indian.

Taking to Twitter, the President wrote, "Impressive performance by Praveen Kumar at #Paralympics. Your silver medal in men's high jump with a new Asian record has brought joy to every sport loving Indian. Your success will inspire all budding athletes. Heartiest congratulations. May you keep on achieving new milestones!"

The Vice-President also lauded Kumar for his performance and said that he is an inspiration to many.

"Heartiest congratulations to High Jumper Praveen Kumar for winning a #Silver medal in Men's High Jump T64 event at the Tokyo #Paralympics. The entire nation is proud of him. His phenomenal performance is an inspiration to many. My best wishes for his future endeavours," tweeted the Vice President of India.

Indian athlete Praveen Kumar (Sport Class T44) on Friday clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 final in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Praveen registered 1.88m, 1.93m and 2.01m before creating the Asian Record as he leaped to the mark of 2.07m in the finals.

Praveen cleared 1.88m on his first attempt and was tied at the top after his opening jump before Jonathan Broom-Edwards of Great Britain toppled him. The Indian athlete then cleared the 1.93m mark in his next attempt to occupy the third spot.

In subsequent attempts, Praveen cleared the 2.01m mark and continued his fine form to further surpass the 2.04 mark. Riding high on confidence, the Indian athlete then created the Asian Record.

( With inputs from ANI )

