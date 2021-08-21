President Ram Nath Kovind greets citizens on Raksha Bandhan Eve

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Raksha Bandhan saying, all people should dedicate themselves towards ensuring safety of women. In a message, the President said, "all people should dedicate themselves towards ensuring safety of women by increasing their participation in nation-building." The auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated this year on August 22. The much-awaited festival dedicated to all brothers and sisters is widely celebrated in India. The pattern of performing the ritual may vary from region-to-region, but the principles remain the same.

President Ram Nath Kovind greets citizens on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, says all people should dedicate themselves towards ensuring safety of women by increasing their participation in nation-building — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 21, 2021

Raksha Bandhan has its roots in a popular incident described in the epic, Mahabharata. Once Lord Krishna was flying a kite and cut one of his fingers with the thread. Then Draupadi tore a piece from her saree and tied it on Krishna's finger to stop the bleeding. Moved by the gesture, Krishna promised her that he will protect her from all evils throughout his life. But the auspicious time for tying the rakhi will begin at 6:15 AM on August 22 and continue till 5:31 PM the same evening.