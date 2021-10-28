President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Gujarat today

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Gujarat on Thursday and will be there till October 30.

As per a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President will inaugurate a housing scheme project for the economically weaker section (EWS) at Bhavnagar on October 29.

President Kovind will also visit Shree Chitrakutdham, the ashram of Morari Babu at Talgajarda in the Bhavnagar district.

( With inputs from ANI )

