Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind pays tributes to security personnel who were killed in 2001 Parliament attack

On December 13 2021 India marked 20 years of the 2001 Parliament Attack, One of the worst days for India, where India faced 10 deaths of officials. The 2001 Parliament Attack was the attack on the Parliament in Delhi, where the Pakistan-based terrorist Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), trained five terrorists to attack India. The five terrorists manage to enter the Parliament gate during the Lok Sabha meeting, where several ministers and officers were present.



On this unholy day Prime Miniter Narendra Modi, pay tribute to those officials who lost their lives in this attack, he tweeted "I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen,”.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Union home minister Amit Shah, Defence minister Rajnath Singh, and other Union ministers also paid tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack.



President Kovind tweeted, "I pay homage to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001, defending the Parliament of the world's largest democracy against a dastardly terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice,".

Defence minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the security personnel for their sacrifice he wrote, “My tributes to those brave security personnel who sacrificed their lives during the attack on the Parliament House in 2001. The nation will remain grateful for their courage and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,”.