Prime Minister to launch PM GatiShakti on October 13

In a historic event for the infrastructure landscape of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, on October 13, 2021 at 11 am at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The official statement by the Prime Minister's office said, infrastructure creation in India had suffered for decades from multiple issues. There was a lack of coordination between different Departments, for example, once a road was constructed, other agencies dug up the constructed road again for activities like laying of underground cables, gas pipelines etc. This not only caused great inconvenience but was also a wasteful expenditure.

To address this, efforts were put in place to increase coordination so that all cables, pipelines etc could be laid simultaneously. Steps have also been taken to address other issues like time-taking approval process, multiplicity of regulatory clearances etc. In the last seven years, the Government has ensured unprecedented focus on infrastructure through a holistic outlook.

PM GatiShakti will address the past issues through institutionalizing holistic planning for stakeholders for major infrastructure projects. Instead of planning and designing separately in silos, the projects will be designed and executed with a common vision.

It will incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various Ministries and State Governments like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports, UDAN etc. Economic Zones like textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters, agri zones will be covered to improve connectivity & make Indian businesses more competitive.

It will also leverage technology extensively including spatial planning tools with ISRO imagery developed by BiSAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics).

PM GatiShakti is the result of Prime Minister's constant endeavour to build Next Generation Infrastructure which improves Ease of Living as well as Ease of Doing Business. The multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another. It will facilitate the last mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people.

PM GatiShakti will provide the public and business community information regarding the upcoming connectivity projects, other business hubs, industrial areas and surrounding environment. This will enable the investors to plan their businesses at suitable locations leading to enhanced synergies. It will create multiple employment opportunities and give a boost to the economy. It will improve the global competitiveness of local products by cutting down the logistics costs and improving the supply chains, and also ensure proper linkages for local industry & consumers.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the New Exhibition Complex (Exhibition Halls 2 to 5) at Pragati Maidan during the event. India Trade Promotion Organisation's flagship event, India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2021 will also be held from November 14-27, 2021 in these new exhibition halls.

Union Ministers for Commerce, Road Transport and Highways, Railways, Civil Aviation, Shipping, Power, Petroleum and Natural Gas will also be present on the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

