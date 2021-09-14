Prince Raj Paswan Rape Case: Rape case filed against Chirag Paswan's MP-cousin

Lok Janshakti Party MP Prince Raj Paswan, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Samastipur in Bihar, has been accused of rape in an FIR filed in Delhi. The FIR (First Information Report) also mentions LJP leader Chirag Paswan, Prince Raj's cousin, accusing him of trying to hide evidence. About three months ago, a victim lodged a complaint at the Connaught Place police station in Delhi. Now, an FIR has been lodged against MP Prince Raj Paswan following a court order. The FIR was registered on September 9.

The victim has also accused Prince Raj of making a pornographic video of her. The victim also alleged that she was also threatened that her video would be made viral if she complained. She was also threatened not to go to the police in the case. Prince is the cousin of Chirag Paswan and nephew of Union Minister Pashupati Paras Paswan.

Chirag Paswan has been named in the FIR. She had told Chirag Paswan about the incident. At that time, Chirag Paswan did not hear anything. When asked to go to the police, Chirag visited me and told me not to file any crime. The victim alleged that Chirag Paswan did not take any action as the party president.

The victim was a LJP activist. She alleges she was raped while unconscious. Prince has also filed a lawsuit against her, alleging she made false allegations. Chirag had mentioned this at a press conference when tensions between the party started between Chirag and Pashupati.