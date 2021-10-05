Priyanka Gandhi 'illegally detained' during her visit to Lakhimpur Kheri, says Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Slamming the detention of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that the party leader's detention by the Uttar Pradesh police is "illegal" since the police did not have any warrant or FIR against her.

Kharge demanded that Vadra must be immediately freed from the "illegal detention" and strict action should be taken against those who detained her.

"I condemn the detention of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. She should be immediately freed from the illegal detention. Also, the people who have illegally detained Priyanka, a case must be registered against them," said the Leader of Opposition from Rajya Sabha Kharge.

"Priyanka was going there to understand the pain and sorrow of the families of the farmers who died in the incident," added Kharge.

Commenting on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Kharge said, "Uttar Pradesh government should take the responsibility for the incident".

As many as eight people were killed on Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri following violence that broke out after a car hit protesting farmers.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, issued a statement on Sunday regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son--Ashish Mishra, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

