Priyanka Gandhi should give advice to her brother rather than preaching PM, says BJP leader

Hitting back at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Anila Singh on Sunday said Vadra should first gather knowledge and give advice to her brother Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra does online politics. Just like work from home she does politics from home. She changed the schedule of the Congress rally which was to be held on October 2 because she find it difficult to go due to her work-from-home."

"Priyanka ji should first fix all the issues of her party before looking towards Uttar Pradesh. And, instead of giving advice to the Prime Minister, she should first gather knowledge. She should give advice to her brother. She should go and see what is happening with Dalits and farmers in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh," she stated.

The BJP leader further slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel for visiting Uttar Pradesh after the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

"The chief ministers of Punjab and Chhattisgarh are making attendance in Uttar Pradesh. Navjot Sigh Sidhu and Harish Rawat are also coming to Uttar Pradesh. They cannot even handle their own states and came to teach lessons to Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is trying to be the mouthpiece of farmers should know that the condition of farmers was made worse by Indian National Confused Party Congress," she added.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vadra on Sunday said that he visited Lucknow to see the developments in the state but did not visit the kin of victims who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

"The Chief Minister is shielding the minister from a public forum. Prime Minister came to Lucknow to see the performance of 'Uttam Pradesh' and Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav but could not go to Lakhimpur Kheri to share the grief of the victim families," Vadra said while addressing 'Kisan Nyay' rally in Varanasi on Sunday.

As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3. Uttar Pradesh police has so far arrested three people including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.

( With inputs from ANI )

