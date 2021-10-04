Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrested from UP's Hargaon, claims Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was on her way to Uttar Pradesh Lakhimpur Kheri district to visit the kin of the victims there, has been arrested from Hargaon on Monday, claimed the party's youth wing national president Srinivas BV claimed.

Priyanka Gandhi reached the Lucknow airport yesterday evening following the incident and was stopped by the police several times on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Srinivas, in his tweet in Hindi, said, "Finally that happened, what was expected from BJP. In the democratic country of 'Mahatma Gandhi', the worshipers of 'Godse' have arrested our leader @priyankagandhi Ji who fought with heavy rains and police force to meet the 'Annadata', from Hargaon. This is just the beginning of the fight!! Kisan Ekta Zindabad".

In a video that he shared along with the tweet, Srinivas has called on all supports to reach the Sitapur police line.

Following several instances of being stopped on her way to Lakhimpur, Priyanka Gandhi had lashed out at the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government and said, "I'm not committing any crime by deciding to meet victim's kin...Why are you stopping us? You should have a warrant...?"

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police. "Four farmers and four others have died (in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident). Probe underway. It's an unfortunate incident, should not be politicized," Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chaurasiya told reporters.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Meanwhile, refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.

( With inputs from ANI )

